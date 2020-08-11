Trump wants to host G-7 after election

5370537724001

US President Donald Trump says he wants to host the Group of Seven leading industrialised nations after the November presidential election and still wants to invite Russia, which was kicked out of the G7 after it annexed Crimea.

"I'm much more inclined to do it sometime after the election," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on Monday, adding that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting could be held in person or via teleconference.