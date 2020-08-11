World

Pompeo ‘troubled’ by HK tycoon arrest

By AAP Newswire

The front page of Apple Daily newspapers depict media mogul Jimmy Lai - AAP

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is "deeply troubled" by reports of the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kong's controversial national security law.

Lai became the highest-profile person arrested under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as around 200 police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.

"I'm deeply troubled by reports of the arrest of @JimmyLaiApple under Hong Kong's draconian National Security Law. Further proof that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) has eviscerated Hong Kong's freedoms and eroded the rights of its people," Pompeo said in a Twitter post.

Separately, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said in a statement: "We are deeply troubled by the arrest of Jimmy Lai."

He said the arrest of Lai and a number of others was an effort to intimidate pro-democracy and opposition figures and suppress independent media.

The US criticism came as Lai's Apple Daily tabloid responded with defiance to the arrest of its owner, promising to "fight on" in a front-page headline over an image of Lai in handcuffs.

Readers queued from the early hours on Tuesday to get copies of the pro-democracy paper. More than 500,000 copies were printed, up from the usual 100,000, the paper said on its website.

"Apple Daily must fight on", the front-page headline read, amid fears the national security law amounts to an assault on freedom of speech in the semi-autonomous territory.

"Yesterday will not be the darkest day for Apple Daily as the subsequent nuisances, suppression and arrests will continue to induce fear in us," it wrote in an editorial.

"Nevertheless, the prayers and encouragement of many readers and writers make us believe that as long as there are readers, there will be writers, and that Apple Daily shall certainly fight on."

Police detained Lai on Monday for suspected collusion with foreign forces after about 200 officers searched the newspaper's offices, collecting 25 boxes of evidence.

On the mainland, the China Daily newspaper wrote in an editorial that Lai's arrest showed "the cost of dancing with the enemy". The Beijing-backed paper added that "justice delayed didn't mean the absence of justice".

Beijing has labelled Lai a "traitor" in the past.

Mainland-born Lai, who was smuggled into Hong Kong on a fishing boat when he was a penniless 12-year-old, is one of the most prominent democracy activists in the Chinese-ruled city and an ardent critic of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

His arrest comes amid a crackdown against pro-democracy opposition in Hong Kong which has drawn international condemnation and raised fears for the freedoms promised by Beijing when the former British colony returned to China in 1997.

Police arrested 10 people in total on Monday, including other Apple Daily executives and 23-year-old Agnes Chow, one of the former leaders of young activist Joshua Wong's Demosisto group, which disbanded before the new law came into force.

The sweeping security law imposed on June 30 punishes anything Beijing considers secession, subversion, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

