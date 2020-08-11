World

Lebanon government to resign: minister

By AAP Newswire

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab - AAP

1 of 1

Lebanon's prime minister is set to announce the resignation of his government after a devastating explosion in Beirut that has stirred public outrage and spurred a string of ministers to step down.

The August 4 port warehouse detonation of more than 2000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate killed at least 163 people, injured over 6000 and destroyed swathes of the bustling Mediterranean capital, compounding months of political and economic meltdown.

The cabinet, formed in January with the backing of the powerful Iranian-backed Hezbollah group and its allies, met on Monday, with many ministers wanting to resign, according to ministerial and political sources.

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said Prime Minister Hassan Diab would soon announce the resignation of the entire cabinet.

Diab was set to deliver an address to the nation at 7.30 pm local time, his office said.

For many ordinary Lebanese, the explosion was the last straw in a protracted crisis over the collapse of the economy, endemic corruption, waste and dysfunctional governance.

They have taken to the streets demanding root-and-branch change.

The information and environment ministers quit on Sunday as well as several MPs, and the justice minister followed them out the door on Monday.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, a key negotiator with the IMF over a rescue plan to help Lebanon exit a financial crisis, prepared his resignation letter and brought it with him to the cabinet meeting, a source close to him and local media said.

Lebanon's president had previously said explosive material was stored unsafely for years at the port.

He later said the investigation would consider whether the cause was external interference as well as negligence or an accident.

Anti-government protests in the past two days have been the biggest since October, when angry demonstrations spread over an economic crisis rooted in pervasive graft, mismanagement and high-level unaccountability.

Protesters accused the political elite of siphoning off state resources for their own benefit.

Latest articles

Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world. Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Prince of Caviar joins Riverbank Farm

Black Caviar’s first-born colt Prince Of Caviar has received a royal welcome as he arrived to stud at Russell and Caroline Osborne’s Riverbank Farm at Benalla. Black Caviar, born in Nagambie, is arguably Australia’s greatest thoroughbred racehorse...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Seymour race meetings transferred

Seymour Racing Club’s August and September meetings will be transferred as the club continues to look at improving its track. Seymour’s meeting scheduled for Saturday will be transferred to Tatura, while its September 17 meeting will be transferred...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire