World

Shots, looting, 100 arrested in Chicago

By AAP Newswire

Chicago police gather after rioting and looting in the Gold Coast area - AAP

1 of 1

Police have exchanged gunfire with looters and arrested more than 100 people after crowds swarmed Chicago's luxury commercial district.

Superintendent David Brown called the outbreak "pure criminality" and Mayor Lori Lightfoot sought to distance the incident from the "righteous uprising" in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

"This was not an organised protest. Rather this was an incident of pure criminality," Brown told a news conference.

At least 13 officers were injured and a security guard and a civilian were struck by gunfire.

Social media images showed storefronts bashed in and people fleeing with arms full of goods, with much of the action taking place along Michigan Avenue, the upscale commercial district known as the Magnificent Mile.

People were drawn by a number of social media posts encouraging looting in central Chicago after tensions flared following the police shooting of a man with a gun, Brown said.

As police questioned a 20-year-old suspect, he fled, firing at the pursuing officers. Police returned fire and shot the man, who was hospitalised and expected to survive.

"After the shooting, a crowd gathered. ... Tempers flared, fuelled by misinformation as (Monday) afternoon turned into evening," Brown said.

In response to the social media posts, police sent 400 officers into the area, where they were met by caravans of people arriving in cars.

As officers arrested one man carrying a cash register, shots were fired at them from a passing vehicle, and police fired back.

Brown pledged a police crackdown in central Chicago, assigning officers to 12-hour shifts and cancelling days off.

Latest articles

Sport

Pandemic won’t stop golf clubs ‘Doing it for Jarrod’ in 2020

August 8 can be a tough day for the golfing community — in Shepparton and across the world. Much-loved Shepparton product Jarrod Lyle died on that date two years ago, and tributes flowed across the weekend for the man many called a great mate...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Prince of Caviar joins Riverbank Farm

Black Caviar’s first-born colt Prince Of Caviar has received a royal welcome as he arrived to stud at Russell and Caroline Osborne’s Riverbank Farm at Benalla. Black Caviar, born in Nagambie, is arguably Australia’s greatest thoroughbred racehorse...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Seymour race meetings transferred

Seymour Racing Club’s August and September meetings will be transferred as the club continues to look at improving its track. Seymour’s meeting scheduled for Saturday will be transferred to Tatura, while its September 17 meeting will be transferred...

Andrew Johnston

MOST POPULAR

World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire