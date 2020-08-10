World

Former Sri Lanka PM quits as party leader

By AAP Newswire

Ranil Wickremesinghe is stepping down as United National Party leader. - AAP



Sri Lanka's longest-serving party leader and former prime minister has announced he is to step down, after his party suffered a humiliating defeat at last week's parliamentary elections, a party spokesman says.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, 71, announced he would quit as the leader of the United National party (UNP) after he lost his parliamentary seat, ending 43 consecutive years as member of parliament.

"Mr Wickremesinghe has decided to step down from the UNP leadership position and allow the party to name a new leader", General Secretary of the party Akila Viraj Kariyawasm said on Monday.

Wickremesinghe was thrust into party leadership after former president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated by a Tamil rebel suicide bomber in 1993.

Since then, he has served four terms as prime minister and acted as opposition leader in parliament five times.

The UNP suffered its worst ever defeat at last Wednesday's parliamentary elections, as it was left with just one solidarity seat. Since 1947, the party has ruled the country for a total of 42 years.

Most of its popular members quit UNP before the elections and contested under a different party known as the United Peoples' Front (SJB), returning 54 members to the new parliament.

