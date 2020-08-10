World

Death toll from Greek storm rises to eight

By AAP Newswire

Abandoned cars after a storm hit the Greek island of Evia. - AAP

1 of 1

The death toll from storms and flooding in Greece over the weekend has risen to eight, state broadcaster ERT reports.

Seven people, among them a child, were confirmed dead on Sunday, and rescuers on Monday found the body of a man who was swept into the sea.

The island of Evia, north of Athens, was hit the worst, with massive rainfall forcing hundreds of people to climb onto the roofs of their homes in order to escape the water.

According to local reports, the amount of water that rained in the region of Evia's capital Chalkida during the storm was the equivalent of a six-months average.

Latest articles

World

Former Sri Lanka PM quits as party leader

Ranil Wickremesinghe is stepping down as leader of the United National Party in Sri Lanka following a crushing defeat in recent elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Death toll from Greek storm rises to eight

Storms and flooding in Greece have led to the deaths of eight people, with the island of Evia hit hardest.

AAP Newswire
World

Opposition says Belarus vote rigged

The election commission of Belarus says President Alexander Lukashenko has won re-election but the opposition says the vote was rigged.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire