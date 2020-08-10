World

Zimbabwe denies human rights abuses

By AAP Newswire

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa - AAP

1 of 1

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has called criticism of human rights abuses by his government "divisive falsehoods" and says his administration is under renewed attack from domestic and foreign opponents.

Mnangagwa, during a Heroes Day speech in Harare, said the allegations were "unjustified attacks by our perennial detractors, both inside and outside our border".

"The divisive falsehoods and concoctions by renegades and supremacists who want to pounce on our natural resources will never win the day. Truth shall triumph over lies, and good over evil," said Mnangagwa, who replaced Robert Mugabe after a 2017 coup.

Hopes that Mnangagwa would unite a polarised country and revive a stricken economy following the Mugabe era have been dashed. Like his predecessor, Mnangagwa accuses the West of funding the opposition to destabilise the country.

Human rights groups and lawyers say activists are being arrested, abducted and tortured after they called for street demonstrations on July 31, which the government snuffed out by deploying security forces.

The main opposition Movement for Democratic Change says about 30 of its members have fled their homes fearing abduction or arrest by state security agents.

The events in Zimbabwe have worried South Africa enough that President Cyril Ramaphosa sent two veteran politicians Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete to Harare.

The envoys arrived on Monday and were expected to meet Mnangagwa later in the day, a government official said.

Critics also say Mnangagwa is using the cover of a COVID-19 lockdown to silence critics as anger grows over 737 per cent inflation - which has brought back memories of hyperinflation under Mugabe a decade ago - a collapsing health sector and shortage of public transport.

Mnangagwa, however, said his government had set a firm foundation "for a thriving constitutional democracy, and a just, open, accountable and prosperous society".

Latest articles

National

Tangara cases jump to 11 with NSW on alert

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with a northwest Sydney school has jumped to at least 11, with NSW authorities yet to find the source of the outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus ‘starkly exposed’ aged care flaws

The royal commission into aged care has heard coronavirus has exposed system flaws and there was a lack of preparedness at federal level.

AAP Newswire
National

Rain eases but winds, surf batter NSW

The Shoalhaven River has peaked after torrential rains on the NSW South Coast while strong winds and damaging surf batter the state’s coastline.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire