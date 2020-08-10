World

US health chief: vaccine would be shared

By AAP Newswire

US Health Secretary Alex Azar - AAP

1 of 1

US Health Secretary Alex Azar says any US vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 would be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the US need has been satisfied.

There are more than 200 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development around the world, including more than 20 in human clinical trials.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to have a shot ready before year's end, though they typically take several years to develop and test for safety and effectiveness.

"Our first priority of course is to develop and produce enough quantity of safe and effective FDA-approved vaccines and therapeutics for use in the United States," Azar told reporters while on a visit to Taiwan.

"But we anticipate having capacity that, once those needs are satisfied, those products would be available in the world community according to fair and equitable distributions that we would consult in the international community on."

He did not elaborate.

Latest articles

News

COVID-19-inspired art created from lockdown

Goulburn Valley artists have used time in lockdown or isolation to create new works in response to the experience of a pandemic. Splinter Contemporary Artists had just installed an exhibition of new works titled Lockdown Look Up at Kyabram Town Hall...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Culture Kitchen cooks up healthy communities

Access to arts and culture will be made easier for Shepparton’s migrant communities through a new project with a focus on food. Shepparton Culture Kitchen is one of 12 initiatives across Victoria to share in $1 million of VicHealth funding as...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Thirty-nine Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results

Thirty-nine Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents have returned negative COVID-19 results after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said the results for the remaining about 60 Maculata Place...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire