Last-ditch talks on US virus rescue deal

Democratic leaders have launched a last-ditch effort to revive collapsing Washington talks on a vital COVID-19 rescue package, summoning Trump administration negotiators to the Capitol.

Both sides said the future of the negotiations was uncertain after a combative meeting on Thursday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of State Mark Meadows Friday afternoon. President Donald Trump says he is considering executive orders to address evictions and unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.

A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, emerged from Thursday's meeting to give a pessimistic update about the chances for an agreement.

"We're very far apart. It's most unfortunate," Pelosi said then. In a news conference Friday she said she offered a major concession to Republicans.

"We'll go down $1 trillion, you go up $1 trillion," Pelosi said. She said that her latest offer is in the $2.7 trillion neighbourhood; a series of GOP offers issued privately has brought the White House offer into the $1.5 trillion range.

The Democratic pair say the federal coronavirus aid package needs to be huge to meet the moment: a surge in cases and deaths, double-digit joblessness and the threat of poverty for millions of the newly unemployed.

"We believe the patient needs a major operation while Republicans want to apply just a Band-Aid," Schumer said. "We won't let them just pass the Band-Aid, go home and leave America bleeding."

On Friday, the two pointed to the July jobs report to try to bolster their proposals. The report showed that the US added 1.8 million jobs last month, a much lower increase than in May and June.

"The latest jobs report shows that the economic recovery spurred by the investments Congress has passed is losing steam and more investments are still urgently needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of the American people," Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Senate Republicans have been split, with roughly half opposed to another rescue bill at all. Four prior coronavirus response bills totalling almost $3 trillion have passed on bipartisan votes despite intense wrangling, but conservatives recoiled at the prospect of another Pelosi-brokered agreement with a whopping deficit-financed cost.

The White House is also promising that Trump will attempt to use executive orders to address elements of the congressional package involving evictions and jobless benefits.