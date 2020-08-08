World

Plane skids off runway in India, 17 killed

By AAP Newswire

Officials near wreckage of a plane at Calicut International Airport. - AAP

At least 17 people have been killed and 123 injured when a special return flight for Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus skidded off a hilltop runway and cracked in two while landing in heavy rain in the southern state of Kerala, police said.

Among the injured, at least 15 were in critical condition, said Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer. Rescue operations were over, he said.

The dead included both pilots of the Air India Express flight, the airline said in a statement, adding that the four cabin crew members were safe.

The two-year-old Boeing 737-800 on Friday flew from Dubai to Kozhikode - also called Calicut - in Kerala, India's southernmost state, the airline said. There were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board.

Kozhikode's 2850-metre runway is on a flat hilltop with deep gorges on either side ending in a 34m drop.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri said in a statement that the flight "overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down" the slope, breaking into two pieces upon impact.

A similar tragedy was narrowly avoided at the same airport a year ago, when an Air India Express flight suffered a tail strike upon landing. None of the 180 passengers of that flight was injured.

The Air India Express flight was part of the Indian government's special repatriation mission to bring Indian citizens back to the country, officials said.

All of the passengers were returning from the Gulf region, authorities said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode", and that he had spoken to Kerala's top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on November 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.

