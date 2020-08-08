Plane skids off runway in India, 16 killed

A special flight carrying Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus back home has skidded off a hilltop runway and split in two while landing in heavy rain in the southern state of Kerala, killing at least 16 people and injuring 123 more, police said.

The dead included one of the pilots of the Air India Express flight, and at least 15 of the injured were in critical condition, said Abdul Karim, a senior Kerala state police officer. Rescue operations were over, he said.

The two-year-old Boeing 737-800 flew from Dubai to Kozhikode - also called Calicut - in Kerala, India's southernmost state on Friday, the airline said.

Kozhikode's 2850-metre runway is on a flat hilltop with deep gorges on either side ending in a 34m drop.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S. Puri said in a statement that the flight "overshot the runway in rainy conditions and went down" the slope, breaking into two pieces upon impact.

A similar tragedy was narrowly avoided at the same airport a year ago, when an Air India Express flight suffered a tail strike upon landing. None of the 180 passengers of that flight was injured.

An inquiry will be conducted by the ministry's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The Air India Express flight was part of the Indian government's special repatriation mission to bring Indian citizens back to the country, officials said.

All of the passengers were returning from the Gulf region, authorities said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode", and that he had spoken to Kerala's top elected official.

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

The worst air disaster in India was on November 12, 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight collided midair with a Kazakhastan Airlines Flight near Charki Dadri in Haryana state, killing all 349 on board the two planes.