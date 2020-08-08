World

Plane crash in India; deaths, injuries

By AAP Newswire

Injured passenger after Air India Express crash - AAP

1 of 1

An Air India Express flight with 190 people on board has skidded off a runway and split in two while trying to land in heavy rain in southern India.

Both pilots are believed to be dead, and reports are emerging of 14 passengers killed, and dozens of others injured.

Rajiv Jain, a spokesman for the Civil Aviation Ministry, said no fire was reported on the Boeing 737 aircraft after it landed and broke into two pieces.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress party lawmaker from the state, said the two pilots were killed. The NDTV news channel said 30-40 people were hospitalised and that other passengers had been evacuated from the aircraft.

It said the plane had flown from Dubai to Kozhikode, also called Calicut, in the state of Kerala in southern India.

It was a repatriation flight carrying Indian citizens back to the country, officials said. Regular commercial flights have been halted in India because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Jain said there were 174 adult passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew on board the aircraft.

Amitabh Kant, who heads the government's planning commission, said the runway is on a hilltop with deep gorges on either side, making it difficult to land.

"The incident happened because of heavy rains and poor visibility. This is truly devastating," he told NDTV.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said in a tweet that he was "distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft at Kozhikode."

Air India Express is a subsidiary of Air India.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Local spots the key during stage three lockdown | Reel Life

A week can be a long time during a pandemic; so much change in such a short space of time. We in rural Victoria are under stage three lockdown — but, unlike lockdown mark one, this time we are still permitted some outdoor recreation such as...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Kialla mum tackles motherhood with Muddy Mitts

Donna Trickey was dreaming of baby number five when a gentle push from husband Glenn kindled a different kind of love. “I wanted to have more babies and my husband said, ‘Don’t be ridiculous, we have four kids’. And I went, `Well, I...

Jessica Ball
Lifestyle

Ready, set, retire

Ready Set Retire

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire