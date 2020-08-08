Lebanon president knew of port chemicals

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun says he knew about the huge stockpile of explosive material stored at Beirut's port nearly three weeks before it blew up, and had ordered action be taken about it.

Aoun's comments were the most senior confirmation that Lebanon's top leaders and security officials were aware of the 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port for years.

The chemicals exploded on Tuesday, in a massive blast that killed nearly 150 people, wounded thousands and caused billions of dollars of damage across the city. Bodies were still being recovered from the rubble on Friday.

Investigators probing the blast have focused on personnel at the Port of Beirut. But many Lebanese say it points to much greater rot that permeates the political system and extends to the country's top leadership.

Aoun, who has been in his post since 2016, said previous governments had known about the danger of the stockpile since it was confiscated from a ship impounded in 2013.

He said that when he was told of the stockpile on June 20, he immediately ordered military and security officials "to do what is needed."

"There are ranks that should know their duties, and they were all informed. ... When you refer a document and say, 'Do what is needed,' isn't that an order?" he added.

He said the explosion may have been caused by negligence, but the investigation would also look at the possibility that it could have been caused by a bomb or other "external intervention."

He said he had asked France for satellite imagery from the time of the blast to see if they showed any planes or missiles.

Meanwhile Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah says the explosion reveals nepotism and corruption that can't be ignored and those responsible should be brought to justice.

Nasrallah denied in a speech on Friday that his group was responsible for the blast or exercised any power at the port. He was responding to claims his group may have stored explosives there.

So far, 16 port employees have been detained and others questioned. Official letters circulating online showed the head of the customs department had warned of the danger repeatedly over the years and had asked judicial officials for a ruling on how to remove it.

Rescue teams found four more bodies in the wrecked port in the last 24 hours, including that of 23-year-old Joe Akiki, a worker missing since the blast. His body was found near a grain silo that was shredded along with other buildings in the port.

Many of the streets that had been covered in debris have been cleaned up, mostly by thousands of volunteers who fanned out to the worst-hit neighbourhoods, a sign of how Lebanese have had to rely on themselves rather than action from their government.

French and Russian rescue teams searched the port area on Friday, a day after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the site, promising aid while demanding reform from Lebanon's long-entrenched political leaders.

Damaged hospitals, under strain from coronavirus, are struggling to deal with the injured.

Even before the blast, the country was mired in a severe economic crisis. Unemployment was soaring, and a collapse of the local currency wiped out many people's savings, That will make rebuilding after the blast even more daunting.

Macron said France would lead international efforts to provide aid but would not give "blank cheques to a system that no longer has the trust of its people."

The UN human rights office called for an independent investigation, insisting "victims' calls for accountability must be heard."