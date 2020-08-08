Countries rally round Lebanon after blast

The global community is rushing to send help to Lebanon after the massive explosion in Beirut - with major international organisations down to small developing countries wanting to pitch in.

WHAT ASSISTANCE IS BEING OFFERED?

EUROPEAN UNION - Activating a program that helps countries after natural disasters, and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search and rescue. Activated Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage. The head of the EU executive said it is ready to help Lebanon with preferential trade and customs backing.

UNITED NATIONS - Releasing $9 million from the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund and additional funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund. Deploying teams to assist with the emergency response.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM - Plans to import wheat flour and grains for bakeries and mills to help protect against food shortages, the UN agency said on Friday.

WHO, IFRC - The World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have sent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicine and surgical equipment. The WHO is appealing for $15 million to cover emergency health needs.

WORLD BANK - The group said it would work with Lebanon's partners to mobilise financing for reconstruction and recovery, and "would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster".

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND - The IMF said it is exploring all possible ways to support the Lebanese people.

INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES:

European countries, the UK, the US, nations throughout the Middle east, Australia, South Korea and Bangladesh - are offering everything from immediate plane loads of food supplies, assistance with search and rescue, medical workers and resources to major funding packages for disaster recovery.