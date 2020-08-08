World

Countries rally round Lebanon after blast

By AAP Newswire

Damaged buildings in Beirut - AAP

1 of 1

The global community is rushing to send help to Lebanon after the massive explosion in Beirut - with major international organisations down to small developing countries wanting to pitch in.

WHAT ASSISTANCE IS BEING OFFERED?

EUROPEAN UNION - Activating a program that helps countries after natural disasters, and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search and rescue. Activated Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage. The head of the EU executive said it is ready to help Lebanon with preferential trade and customs backing.

UNITED NATIONS - Releasing $9 million from the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund and additional funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund. Deploying teams to assist with the emergency response.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAM - Plans to import wheat flour and grains for bakeries and mills to help protect against food shortages, the UN agency said on Friday.

WHO, IFRC - The World Health Organisation and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have sent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicine and surgical equipment. The WHO is appealing for $15 million to cover emergency health needs.

WORLD BANK - The group said it would work with Lebanon's partners to mobilise financing for reconstruction and recovery, and "would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster".

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND - The IMF said it is exploring all possible ways to support the Lebanese people.

INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES:

European countries, the UK, the US, nations throughout the Middle east, Australia, South Korea and Bangladesh - are offering everything from immediate plane loads of food supplies, assistance with search and rescue, medical workers and resources to major funding packages for disaster recovery.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records four active cases

Greater Shepparton has four active cases of COVID-19, including three recorded in the 24 hours to Friday afternoon. A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages in addition to a contactor at Unilever...

Shepparton News
News

New high-tech respirators a step closer to Australia

New world-first respirators that capture and deactivate airborne viruses are a step closer to becoming a reality in Australia. Murchison Medical Clinic practice manager Rachel Smith said she would soon have samples of the AirLock389 respirator...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire