World

South African police target Zimbabwe rally

By AAP Newswire

South African police break up a protest at the Zimbabwe embassy. - AAP

1 of 1

South African police have used stun grenades and rubber bullets to disperse activists who staged a protest at Zimbabwe's embassy in the capital, Pretoria.

Just over 100 protesters, mostly Zimbabweans living in South Africa, gathered to protest police brutality, arrests of journalists and government corruption with placards denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

They called for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and leaders of other neighbouring countries to take action to tackle the problems faced by Zimbabweans in a country facing economic collapse.

Ramaphosa has said he would send two envoys, former Cabinet minister Sidney Mufamadi and former parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete to Zimbabwe to assess the situation.

Hundreds of people including lawyers, journalists and health care workers have been arrested in Zimbabwe in recent months as they raise their voices against government corruption and worsening economic conditions.

Loid Ndiweni, a Zimbabwean who attended the protest, said they expected more from Ramaphosa.

"It is not enough for him to simply send envoys there. He must go there himself and not only speak to the government, he must speak to everybody including activists and the opposition," Ndiweni said.

Many protesters called on Zimbabwe's neighbouring countries to intervene.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Wet weather a boost for Fastnet Cyclone

The prospect of a wet track at Doomben has given trainer Stuart Kendrick added confidence that Fastnet Cyclone can land back-to-back wins.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Payne dares Widgee to prove theory wrong

Trainer Patrick Payne is not convinced Widgee Turf is at his best on a straight track but he is happy to be proven wrong when the horse runs at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Fresh challenge for Eduardo in Missile

Lightly-raced sprinter Eduardo will have the advantage of race fitness when he bids to deliver trainer Joe Pride a hat-trick of Missile Stakes victories.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire