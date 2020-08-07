World

Clash over left-wing bar closure in Berlin

By AAP Newswire

Police in Berlin oversee the protested eviction of a left-wing bar. - AAP

1 of 1

Hundreds of police have faced off against protesters trying to stop the eviction in Germany's capital Berlin of a left-wing bar that has been the focus of a campaign against gentrification.

Police detained about 40 people after protesters erected barricades and set several fires in an unsuccessful bid to stop bailiffs from entering the Syndikat bar in the capital's Neukoelln district on Friday.

A rally on Saturday against the eviction turned violent, with police and protesters clashing after officers were pelted with stones and fireworks.

The Syndikat bar has become a symbol for Berlin's anti-gentrification campaigners, who are seeking to have the state buy up properties owned by large landlords.

The property in which the bar is located belongs to a company linked to the London-based Pears family, which operates a global property empire.

Latest articles

National

Police self-isolate after arresting teen

Police officers are quarantining after the arrest of a COVID-19 positive teenager in Victoria, as others with the virus are targeted for breaching isolation.

AAP Newswire
National

Chevron ordered to inspect Gorgon WA plant

Oil and gas giant Chevron has been issued a remediation notice ordering an inspection of its massive Gorgon LNG plant off the West Australian coast.

AAP Newswire
National

NT revokes Qld and some NSW hotspots

The Northern Territory has dropped its hotspot ruling for parts of Queensland and NSW, with travellers allowed to enter the Top End without quarantining.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

HK govt postpones elections, citing virus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire