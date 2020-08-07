India hits 40,000 virus deaths, 2m cases

World
India hits 40,000 virus deaths, 2m casesBy AAP Newswire
India has hit another grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic, crossing two million cases of infection and more than 40,000 deaths.
India's health ministry also reported recoveries as a share of total cases are also growing.
India has the third-highest caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.
But its fatality rate of about 2% is far lower than the other hardest-hit countries.
The rate in the U.S. is 3.3%, and in Brazil, it's 3.4%, Johns Hopkins University figures showed.
The health ministry on Friday said 62,585 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, raising the nation's total to 2,027,074.
Also, 886 people died, for a total of 41,585.
The caseload in the world's second-most populous country has quickly expanded since the government began lifting a months-long lockdown hoping to jump start a moribund economy.
The Indian government is projecting negative economic growth in 2020.