Trump preps bans on WeChat, TikTok

President Donald Trump has unveiled bans on US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok, escalating a confrontation with Beijing over the future of the global tech industry.

The executive orders announced on Thursday and effective in 45 days come after the Trump administration this week flagged increased effort to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from US digital networks, calling Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat and Bytedance's popular TikTok "significant threats."

China firmly opposes the executive orders and will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing on Friday.

TikTok has come under fire from US lawmakers over national security concerns surrounding data collection as distrust between Washington and Beijing grows.

Reuters on Sunday reported that Trump has given Microsoft Corp 45 days to complete the purchase of TikTok's US operations.

The ban on US transactions with Tencent, one of the world's biggest internet companies, portends further fracturing of the global internet and severing of long-standing ties between the tech industries in the United States and China.

"This is the rupture in the digital world between the US and China," said James Lewis, a technology expert with Washington-based think tank Centre for Strategic and International Studies. "Absolutely, China will retaliate."

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expanded a program dubbed "Clean Network" to prevent various Chinese apps and telecoms firms from accessing sensitive information on US citizens and businesses.

"We are reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding," a Tencent spokesperson said.

ByteDance declined to comment.

WeChat has been downloaded a relatively small 19 million times in the United States, showed data from Sensor Tower. In China, however, the app is ubiquitous as a medium for services as varied as games and payment. It is also a common platform to communicate with individuals and businesses outside of China.

US social media and messaging services such as Facebook Inc's WhatsApp and Messenger are blocked in China, where a "great firewall" prevents citizens from freely accessing the worldwide web, and where online communication is routinely monitored and censored.

Tencent is Asia's second most-valuable company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with a market capitalisation of $US686 billion, and is among the world's largest social media and video game companies.

Trump issued the orders under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a law that grants the administration sweeping power to bar US firms or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with sanctioned parties.

The increasingly aggressive posture towards Beijing comes as Trump bids for re-election in November.

Trump said this week he would support Microsoft's efforts to buy TikTok's US operations if the US government got a "substantial portion" of the proceeds.

He nevertheless said he will ban the popular app on September 15, though some Republicans have raised concerns about potential political fallout.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party, and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in one order.

In the other, Trump said WeChat "automatically captures vast swathes of information from its users. This data collection threatens to allow the Chinese Communist Party access to Americans' personal and proprietary information."