World

Africa surpasses one million virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Virus Outbreak Africa - AAP

1 of 1

Africa's confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed one million, but global health experts say the true toll is likely several times higher, reflecting the gaping lack of testing for the continent's 1.3 billion people.

While experts say infection tolls in richer nations can be significant undercounts, large numbers of undetected cases are a greater danger for Africa, with many of the world's weakest health systems.

The World Health Organisation calls the milestone a "pivotal point" for Africa as infections in several countries are surging.

The virus has spread beyond major cities "into distant hinterlands" where few health resources exist and reaching care could take days.

Immediately knowing they were at a disadvantage, African nations banded together early in the pandemic to pursue badly needed testing and medical supplies and advocate for equitable access to any successful vaccine. Swift border closures delayed the virus' spread.

But Africa's most developed country, South Africa, has strained to cope as hospital beds fill up and confirmed cases are over a half-million, ranking fifth in the world.

The country has Africa's most extensive testing and data collection, and yet a South African Medical Research Council report last week showed many COVID-19 deaths were going uncounted. Other deaths were attributed to other diseases as people avoid health centres and resources are diverted to the pandemic.

It's all a warning for Africa's other 53 countries of what might lie ahead.

While dire early predictions for the pandemic have not played out, "we think it's going to be here at a slow burn," the WHO's Africa chief, Matshidiso Moeti, said Thursday.

African nations overall have conducted just 8.8 million tests since the pandemic began, well below the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's goal of 13 million per month.

Latest articles

Soccer

Bale refused to play against City: Zidane

Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale chose not be involved in Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Manchester City on Friday.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Veart defiant over A-League finals hopes

Adelaide interim coach Carl Veart says his team must secure three points against Melbourne City next Tuesday in their scramble for an A-League finals spot.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

EPL clubs vote against five substitutes

Premier League teams have voted not to keep the five substitute rules when the 2020-21 season kicks off in September.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

HK govt postpones elections, citing virus

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says the government will postpone highly anticipated legislative elections, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire