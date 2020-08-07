World

Man questioned in Cyprus over Beirut cargo

By AAP Newswire

Beirut port after the explosion. - AAP

1 of 1

Cyprus has located and questioned a Russian man named in multiple news reports as the owner of the ship that carried a cargo of ammonium nitrate abandoned in Beirut.

The chemicals, which had been stored at Beirut port for years, exploded on Tuesday in the country's worst peace-time disaster.

A police spokesman said an individual, who he did not name, was questioned at his home in Cyprus on Thursday afternoon.

"There was a request from the Interpol Beirut to locate this person and ask certain questions related to the cargo," the spokesman, Christos Andreou, told Reuters. He said the responses were being passed on to Beirut.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the man was Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin, 43.

Boris Prokoshev, who was captain of the Rhosus in 2013, said the chemicals ended up in Beirut after the ship's owner - who he identified as Grechushkin - told him to make an unscheduled stop in Lebanon to pick up extra cargo.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Unilever Tatura worker tests positive for COVID-19

Unilever has confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19 at its Tatura factory. A Unilever spokesperson said the company had not verified any close contacts, and had closed the factory for a deep clean. “We can confirm that an employee...

Madi Chwasta
News

More cameras to target Shepparton’s crime hotspots

Shepparton’s crime hotspots will now be monitored by 23 new safety cameras. Works to install the fixed wireless IP cameras at 10 locations throughout Shepparton began in May, as part of Stage Two Safer City Camera Network, and are now complete. The...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton paediatrician helps disadvantaged kids around the world

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire