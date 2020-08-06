World

BoE sees slower recovery from COVID hit

By AAP Newswire

The Bank of England expects the UK economy to take longer to recover. - AAP

1 of 1

The Bank of England says it expects Britain's economy to take longer to get back to its pre-Covid pandemic size and has warned of possible risks from taking interest rates below zero.

The BoE, announcing unanimous votes by its policymakers to make no changes to its key interest rate which stands at just 0.1 per cent nor its huge bond-buying program, said on Thursday the economy would not recover its end-2019 size until the end of next year.

In May, it had said it thought it might get back to its pre-crisis size during the second half of 2021.

However, the BoE's protections for 2020 were less grim than in May.

Unemployment was expected to peak at 7.5 per cent at the end of this year, almost double the most recent rate but lower than the BoE's previous estimate of just under 10 per cent.

The overall economy now looked on course for a 9.5 per cent drop this year - the worst performance in 99 years - compared with a 14 per cent plunge in the BoE's May scenario, which would have been the worst in more than three centuries.

But GDP is set to rebound by 9 per cent next year, weaker than the 15 per cent surge in May's scenario and the BoE said there were bigger risks of a slower recovery than a faster one.

The projections showed the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee thought inflation was likely to go below zero this month before returning to around the BoE's 2 per cent target over the next couple of years.

"The Committee does not intend to tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2 per cent inflation target sustainably," it said.

The BoE also said its review of whether to take rates into negative territory was ongoing and there were factors that could change its previous view that their floor was just above zero.

However, such a move could hurt banks' balance sheets, it said.

"The MPC will continue to review the appropriateness of a negative policy rate as a policy tool alongside its broader tool kit," it said.

"The MPC has other instruments available -- for example, asset purchases and forward guidance. The MPC will continue to assess the appropriate monetary policy stance and will keep the appropriate tools for achieving its remit -- including negative policy rates -- under review."

Latest articles

News

Hendrix could rock your world if you let him

HENDRIX could be the experience you’ve been waiting for. If you’re looking for a furry friend, you could try a little tenderness and take this two-year-old domestic short hair home. Sources say this rocker is ready to leave the high life behind him...

Alex Gretgrix
News

PV Amphibious finds a new owner

THE Paddle Vessel Amphibious has a new skipper — and he’s hoping to recruit the Victorian and federal governments to join his crew. He probably wouldn’t mind if Lady Luck jumped on board as well. After all, the Amphibious has sunk twice...

Brayden May
News

Council news | In brief

See the east in detail The detailed design for the Echuca East Community Precinct is almost completed. Developed in consultation with current and potential users the project includes a new multi-purpose building, playground, dog exercise area and...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire