World

Beirut blast death toll at least 135

By AAP Newswire

A soldier stands near damaged buildings in Beirut. - AAP

1 of 1

Lebanese rescue teams are hunting for the missing and pulling bodies from the wreckage of a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday as early investigations blamed negligence for the explosion at Beirut port.

There are also more than 5000 injured.

Up to a quarter of a million people were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture into streets and shattered windows miles inland.

The death toll was expected to rise from the blast, which officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored unsafely for years at the port.

The explosion was the most powerful ever in Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and surging coronavirus infections.

The blast rattled buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus 160 km away.

"No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut, turning it into a disaster-stricken city," President Michel Aoun told the nation.

He said 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, was stored for six years at the port after it was seized.

The government was "determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable", he said.

A source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed "inaction and negligence", saying "nothing was done" by committees and judges involved to remove the hazardous material.

Cabinet ordered port officials involved in storing or guarding the material to be put under house arrest.

Officials have not confirmed the origin of an initial blaze that sparked the explosion, although it is thought to have been started by welding work.

For many, the blast was a dreadful reminder of the 1975-1990 civil war that tore the nation apart and destroyed swathes of Beirut, much of which had since been rebuilt.

Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in the country's financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance.

Relatives gathered at a cordon to Beirut port seeking information on those still missing as the search continued.

Many killed were port and custom employees, people working in the area or those driving nearby during Tuesday evening rush hour.

Some victims were hurled out to sea by the powerful blast.

The Red Cross was helping establish morgues with hospitals overwhelmed.

Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center was "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts," said Sara, one of its nurses.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told Al Hadath TV collective losses from the blast might reach as high as $US15 billion ($A21 billion), including indirect losses related to business.

Offers of international support poured in.

The port district was left a tangled wreck, disabling the main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6 million.

Its main grain silo was destroyed and Beirut Governor Abboud said crisis might develop without international intervention.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton psychologists brace for need in wake of homelessness crisis

Greater Shepparton mental health services are bracing for a surge in mental illness as local homelessness numbers continue to rise. Pure Empowerment director Rachael Willis said mental health issues and homelessness were “a double-edged sword”...

Charmayne Allison
News

Knight Street Multi-Aged Learning thanks emergency workers with new sign

Knight Street Multi-Age Learning has shown its gratitude to all emergency workers with a new sign out the front of the centre. The sign features a doctor/nurse, firefighter, SES volunteer, police officer, soldier and paramedic alongside a ‘thank...

Madi Chwasta
News

Chee Kin Foo wanted on warrant

Alternatively a confidential report can be made at www. crimestoppersvic. com. au

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire