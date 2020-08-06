Beirut blast death toll at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams are hunting for the missing and pulling bodies from the wreckage of a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 135 people.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab declared three days of mourning from Thursday as early investigations blamed negligence for the explosion at Beirut port.

There are also more than 5000 injured.

Up to a quarter of a million people were left without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades, sucked furniture into streets and shattered windows miles inland.

The death toll was expected to rise from the blast, which officials blamed on a huge stockpile of highly explosive material stored unsafely for years at the port.

The explosion was the most powerful ever in Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war that ended three decades ago and reeling from an economic meltdown and surging coronavirus infections.

The blast rattled buildings on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus 160 km away.

"No words can describe the horror that has hit Beirut, turning it into a disaster-stricken city," President Michel Aoun told the nation.

He said 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, was stored for six years at the port after it was seized.

The government was "determined to investigate and expose what happened as soon as possible, to hold the responsible and the negligent accountable", he said.

A source familiar with preliminary investigations blamed "inaction and negligence", saying "nothing was done" by committees and judges involved to remove the hazardous material.

Cabinet ordered port officials involved in storing or guarding the material to be put under house arrest.

Officials have not confirmed the origin of an initial blaze that sparked the explosion, although it is thought to have been started by welding work.

For many, the blast was a dreadful reminder of the 1975-1990 civil war that tore the nation apart and destroyed swathes of Beirut, much of which had since been rebuilt.

Ordinary Lebanese, who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in the country's financial crisis, blamed politicians who have overseen decades of state corruption and bad governance.

Relatives gathered at a cordon to Beirut port seeking information on those still missing as the search continued.

Many killed were port and custom employees, people working in the area or those driving nearby during Tuesday evening rush hour.

Some victims were hurled out to sea by the powerful blast.

The Red Cross was helping establish morgues with hospitals overwhelmed.

Beirut's Clemenceau Medical Center was "like a slaughterhouse, blood covering the corridors and the lifts," said Sara, one of its nurses.

Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told Al Hadath TV collective losses from the blast might reach as high as $US15 billion ($A21 billion), including indirect losses related to business.

Offers of international support poured in.

The port district was left a tangled wreck, disabling the main route for imports needed to feed a nation of more than 6 million.

Its main grain silo was destroyed and Beirut Governor Abboud said crisis might develop without international intervention.