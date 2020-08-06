World

UK made ‘critical errors’ in pandemic

By AAP Newswire

Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport. - AAP

The British government made "critical errors" during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a parliamentary report, released as a major Scottish city reimposed some anti-virus lockdown measures.

In its report regarding the British government's handling of the crisis, the Commons Home Affairs Committee listed a string of failings and made recommendations.

The government was "slow to recognise the increased risk of the disease spreading from other European countries," especially from Spain, the committee said.

It highlighted the government's decision to lift self-isolation guidance for specific countries in March for a period of three months at a time when other countries were introducing stronger border measures.

The committee also criticised the lack of transparency over border decisions, particularly in the sudden reintroduction of self-isolation rules for travellers from Spain on July 25.

"There should be significant changes to the way such decisions are handled and communicated in the future," the legislators wrote.

Regarding enforcement, the MPs said they were "unconvinced" by the Home Office estimate that 99.9 per cent of people were complying with quarantine rules, demanding more evidence.

The committee recommended investigating the viability of widespread targeted testing at the British border to further contain the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities in Scotland said lockdown restrictions were to be reimposed in Aberdeen due to a coronavirus cluster in the city.

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the devolved government in Scotland, said pubs and restaurants in Aberdeen were to close at 5 pm, and people were advised not to travel to the city.

Sturgeon said there were 54 cases in the "significant outbreak" and that community transmission could not be ruled out.

People in the north-eastern Scottish city were from Wednesday only allowed to move a maximum of 8 kilometres around their place of residence in their free time, and avoid visiting each other's homes.

