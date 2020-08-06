World

Videos show explosion in North Korean town

By AAP Newswire

Smoke and fire seen rising from Hyesan, a North Korean city. - AAP

1 of 1

Videos shot from China show an explosion lighting up the night sky across the border in North Korea, in what one South Korean media outlet said was a deadly blast after a gas leak on Monday.

The videos were obtained by Seoul-based Daily NK, which monitors North Korea, and the Associated Press. Other South Korean media also cited unnamed sources who reported the fire and explosions.

Citing an unnamed source inside North Korea, Daily NK reported on Wednesday that as many as 15 people had died in the explosion and resulting fire at a house in Hyesan, Yanggang Province.

The Associated Press quoted a travel agent in the Chinese border town of Changbai who said he observed the explosion and filmed a video of it, but did not know the cause.

The videos show a fire glowing over tree tops, punctuated by multiple explosions that send columns of flame into the sky.

North Korean state media has made no mention of an incident, and South Korean officials said they could not immediately confirm the reports.

Latest articles

World

Videos show explosion in North Korean town

Media outlets in South Korea have obtained videos showing plumes of smoke and flames over a North Korean city, in a suspected gas blast.

AAP Newswire
World

Irish peace hero John Hume laid to rest

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume has been laid to rest at a small funeral in his native Derry with tributes from the Pope, Bill Clinton and the Dalai Lama.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire