World

Irish peace hero John Hume laid to rest

By AAP Newswire

John Hume's coffin is carried into St Eugene's Cathedral - AAP

1 of 1

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume has been remembered for his unshakeable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral where the Pope, former US President Bill Clinton and fellow Nobel Laureate, the Dalai Lama, sent messages of support.

Hume, the Roman Catholic architect of the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian violence, was credited with dragging a British region convulsed by bloodshed to the negotiating table.

He died on Monday aged 83.

Respecting COVID-19 restrictions, fewer than 100 mourners in masks, including Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and the Catholic and Protestant leaders of Northern Ireland were dotted around the large St Eugene's Cathedral in Hume's native Derry.

In messages read out by Bishop Donal McKeown, Pope Francis praised Hume's untiring efforts to promote peace, the Dalai Lama his deep conviction to the power of dialogue. Clinton and his wife, Hillary, shared their sadness at the loss of their friend.

"With his enduring sense of honour, he kept marching on against all odds towards a brighter future for all the children. He was Ireland's Martin Luther King," read the message from Clinton, whose hands-on role was central to bringing an end to the conflict that killed some 3600 people.

Conscious of the pandemic, his family asked people to stay home and light a candle for peace at their door on Tuesday night.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a message that he lit a candle at the door of No. 10 Downing Street to remember "a giant of a politician".

One of Hume's sons, Aidan, was unable to attend due to the restrictions and watched online from his home in Massachusetts in a service that was broadcast and streamed live on both sides of the Irish border.

"If Dad were here today, witnessing the current tensions in the world, he wouldn't waste the opportunity to say a few words," Hume's son, John Hume Junior, told the mourners.

"He'd talk about our common humanity, the need to respect diversity and difference, to protect and deepen democracy and to place non-violence at the absolute centre."

Latest articles

Tennis

Nadal to skip US Open amid virus concerns

Rafael Nadal, the defending champion of the US Open and world No.2 men’s tennis player, says he is not going to Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Madrid Open cancelled due to pandemic

The September Madrid Open has been cancelled because of a new spike in coronavirus cases in Spain.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

WTA players dining out during COVID-19

Croatian tennis star Donna Vekic has caused a stir by admitting she’d been out dining at restaurants during the resumption of the WTA Tour in Sicily.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Beirut hit by huge blast, at least 100 die

The death toll from a huge blast at a Beirut port warehouse containing ammonium nitrate is expected to climb, with 100 people already reported dead.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire