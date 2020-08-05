India’s PM launches contentious new temple

5370537724001

A centuries-long wait for India's Hindus has ended and the country is writing a new "golden chapter" with the construction of the Ram temple, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said after laying the foundation stone at the contentious site.

The groundbreaking followed a ruling by India's Supreme Court that favoured the building of a Hindu temple on the location in the northern city of Ayodhya after a protracted legal dispute with Muslims over the land.