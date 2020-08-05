World

Unemployment down in NZ but outlook gloomy

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson discusses his budget plan - AAP

1 of 1

Data showing joblessness in New Zealand has actually gone down during the coronavirus pandemic have been welcomed, albeit with sharp skepticism from some quarters.

Stats NZ on Wednesday produced an eye-blinking figure of 4 per cent unemployment for the June quarter, down from 4.2 per cent last quarter.

In May's Budget, Treasury predicted the June rate would be 8.3 per cent.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the figures showed the "robustness of the economy" and were a vindication of NZ's hard lockdown, which eliminated COVID-19.

"Being able to reopen our economy sooner has saved jobs. It is proof that getting on top of the virus is the best thing we can do for our economy," he said.

Mr Robertson noted comparative unemployment rates of 7.4 per cent in Australia and 11.1 in the USA.

Yet, as he acknowledged, the headline result doesn't tell the full story.

Labour force participation and overall employment are also down as people left the workforce entirely.

Hours worked (down 10 per cent) and the underutilisation rate (10.4 per cent to 12 per cent) also slumped at record rates.

ASB Economics said the result "quashed widespread expectations of a large increase" owing to workers abandoning the job hunt in lockdown.

"Laid off workers opted (or were forced) to leave the labour force given the difficulties," chief economist Nick Tuffley said.

"Today's data are certainly welcome to the extent they indicate a stronger-than-expected starting point for the labour market. However ... we know labour market conditions are likely to deteriorate from here."

Throughout the surveyed period, the NZ Government used a $NZ13 billion ($A12 billion) wage subsidy scheme to keep Kiwis in jobs.

It ends this month.

Those who lose jobs will go on a bulked-up benefit for a further 12 weeks before reverting to baseline welfare.

Opposition Finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said people not trying to find work showed a confidence drop-off.

"Today's unemployment figures don't tell the full story of the jobs crisis we're in as a country and are masked by the 452,425 people on wage subsidies," he said.

"With wage subsidies set to wind down from 1 September, the real cost of this economic downturn will be felt then."

The Greens said the figures added weight to their proposal to lift baseline benefits, funded by a wealth tax on the top six per cent of Kiwi earners.

"COVID-19 has left tens of thousands more people working less hours than they want, resulting in less stable incomes and more uncertainty for families," co-leader Marama Davidson said.

Mr Robertson said the outlook for the rest of 2020 was gloomy.

Latest articles

News

Mask for all - donation helps keep homeless safe

Five-hundred masks will make their way through the streets of Shepparton and land on the faces of some of the region’s most vulnerable people. Greater Shepparton homelessness advocate Kim O’Keeffe teamed up with Vital Health Checks...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton mother sent to jail for using stolen bank card

A Shepparton mother has been sentenced to 14 days’ imprisonment after using a bank card which had been stolen by a co-accused during an alleged aggravated burglary. Chantal Spencer, 37, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Monday where...

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla father disappointed after thieves steal three bikes from his home

A Kialla father has been left disappointed after thieves broke into his shed in the middle of the night, stealing three motorbikes worth close to $13,000. Stephen Thomas said he and his wife woke on Tuesday morning to find the back and front gates...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire