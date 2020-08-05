Beirut blast kills more than 70

A massive explosion has rocked Beirut, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky.

More than 70 people have been killed and 3000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble.

The blast struck with the force of a 3.5 magnitude earthquake, according to Germany's geosciences centre GFZ, and it was heard and felt in Cyprus more than 200 kilometers across the Mediterranean.

The sudden devastation overwhelmed a country already struggling with both the coronavirus and severe economic and financial crisis.

For hours after the explosion, the most destructive in all of Lebanon's troubled history, ambulances rushed in from around the country to carry away the wounded.

Hospitals quickly filled beyond capacity, pleading for blood supplies and generators to keep lights on.

For blocks around the port, where the explosion took place, bloodied residents staggered through streets lined with overturned cars and littered with rubble from shattered buildings.

Windows and doors were blown out kilometres away, including at the city's only international airport. Army helicopters helped battle fires raging at Beirut's port.

Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi told a local TV station it appeared the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2700 tons of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse at the dock since confiscated from a cargo ship in 2014.

Witnesses reported seeing an orange cloud like that which appears when toxic nitrogen dioxide gas is released after an explosion involving nitrates.

What caused the detonation was not immediately clear.

Videos showed what appeared to be a fire erupting nearby just before and local TV stations reported that a fireworks warehouse was involved.

The fire appeared to spread to a nearby building, triggering the more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and generating a shock wave.

Charbel Haj, who works at the port, said the blast started as small explosions like firecrackers. Then, he said, he was thrown off his feet by the huge blast.

The explosion came amid ongoing tensions between Israel and the Hezbollah military group on Lebanon's southern border.

Many residents reported hearing planes overhead just before the blast, fuelling rumors of an attack, though an Israeli government official said Israel "had nothing to do" with the blast.

President Donald Trump said the US "stands ready to assist Lebanon," and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo extended his "deepest condolences".

"Our team in Beirut has reported to me the extensive damage to a city and a people I hold dear, an additional challenge in a time of already deep crisis," Pompeo said in a written statement.

The blast was stunning even for a city that has seen a 15-year civil war, suicide bombings, bombardment by Israel and political assassinations.

"It was a real horror show. I haven't seen anything like that since the days of the (civil) war," said Marwan Ramadan, who was about 500 metres from the port and was knocked off his feet by the force of the explosion.

Health Minister Hassan Hamad said the preliminary toll was more than 70 dead and more than 3000 wounded.

He added that hospitals were barely coping and offers of aid were pouring in from Arab states and friends of Lebanon.

Beirut's governor, Marwan Abboud, broke into tears as he toured the site, exclaiming, "Beirut is a devastated city".

Prime Minister Hassan Diab vowed that "those responsible will pay."