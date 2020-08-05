World

Spaniards ask where ex-king has gone

By AAP Newswire

A resident reads a newspaper in Spain. - AAP

1 of 1

The whereabouts of former king Juan Carlos remains a mystery after he abruptly left Spain under a cloud of scandal and the Dominican Republic, where several Spanish newspapers reported he was, said it had no registry of his arrival.

One Spanish media outlet speculated he was in Portugal.

The royal palace said on Monday that Juan Carlos - who abdicated in 2014 over a previous scandal - was leaving the country so that his personal affairs would not overshadow his son King Felipe's reign, in a statement that stunned Spaniards.

The palace did not say where the 82-year-old went, triggering intense speculation about his whereabouts.

The Migration Office in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo said the former king's last trip to the Caribbean country was from February 28 to March 2.

The foreign ministry also said it had no information about a possible arrival of Juan Carlos.

Adding to the confusion, RTVE broadcaster, citing unnamed sources close to Juan Carlos, said the former monarch wanted to return to Spain soon and El Mundo quoted an anonymous person close to him saying he may come back in September.

Pressure had been building on Juan Carlos and Felipe to take action to protect the monarchy after Spanish and Swiss prosecutors started examining allegations of bribes relating to a high-speed rail contract and reports of offshore accounts.

Juan Carlos is not formally under investigation in either country and so is not technically a fugitive.

Juan Carlos came to the throne in 1975 after the death of General Francisco Franco and was widely respected for his role in helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy but recent scandals have tarnished his image.

Juan Carlos' lawyer said on Monday the ex-king was "at the disposal" of prosecutors.

Neither the lawyer nor the Royal House have commented on whether Juan Carlos has left Spain or where he is.

Via his lawyer, the ex-king has repeatedly declined to comment on the corruption allegations.

La Vanguardia said Juan Carlos, who is keeping the title of King Emeritus, left the palace on Sunday, before going to Portugal by car on Monday and flying on to the Dominican Republic.

The former monarch plans to stay for a few weeks with a family who made their fortune in sugar plantations, the newspaper said, without citing a source.

The ABC newspaper also said Juan Carlos had gone to the Caribbean country.

However El Confidencial said he was in Portugal, not far from Lisbon.

Asked about his whereabouts, Portugal's foreign ministry replied that it had nothing to say, while local authorities in the region had no information.

Latest articles

Contributed Photos

Meet the Goulburn Valley’s latest arrivals

Vali Joe Collins Jessica and Sean Collins announce the arrival of Vali Joe Collins. Vali was born on June 21 weighing 3.43 kg. He is a brother for Bjorn and Hagen. Jesse Ray Davies Jesse Ray Davies was born to parents Selinda Lempick and...

Shepparton News
Contributed Photos

Misty morning around Victoria Park Lake

Shepparton’s Victoria Park Lake is a beautiful place no matter the weather. The play areas and walking track around its edge make it delightful for all ages. Sometimes a quiet walk grants extraordinary views and clearly, the early bird gets the...

Reader Contributed
Contributed Photos

Graduation surprise for local nurse

The pandemic has suspended graduation celebrations across the country. However, that didn’t stop one proud mum celebrating her daughter’s achievements. Jennifer Broadbent surprised her daughter and Shepparton La Trobe University graduate nurse Eliz...

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire