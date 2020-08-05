World

France to pay home caregivers virus bonus

By AAP Newswire

Emmanuel Macron - AAP

1 of 1

French President Emmanuel Macron says home caregivers who helped the elderly and people with disabilities during the pandemic will receive a bonus of up to 1000 euros ($A1647) by the end of the year.

During a visit to the French southern city of Toulon on Tuesday, Macron paid tribute to about 320,000 caregivers who provided essential at-home services to 1.1 million people in the country.

He said the bonus will be financed by a 160-million-euro package from the state and local authorities.

The French government had previously announced a bonus of up to 1500 euros for healthcare staff in hospitals and nursing homes working in areas most impacted by the virus.

France, which has confirmed 30,294 virus-related deaths since the pandemic, brought the virus nearly under control with a strict two-month country-wide lockdown.

Yet the country is now recording an increase in virus infections, notably as young people gather at cafes or dance parties and families get together for summer holidays.

Latest articles

National

Victorians want more public housing: poll

More than three quarters of Victorians support building more homes for people on low incomes and those who are homeless, according to a new poll.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown retail review demand

Victoria’s stage four, six-week coronavirus restrictions should be reviewed in an effort to stem the devastation of the retail sector, Wesfarmers says.

AAP Newswire
National

Sydney schools reopen after virus cases

A number of students and teachers are in self-isolation after three pupils tested positive for the coronavirus at two southwest Sydney schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire
World

Isaias lashes Bahamas, threatens Florida

Hurricane Isaias is heading towards the Florida coast after ripping shingles off rooves and blowing over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas.

AAP Newswire