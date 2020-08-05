France to pay home caregivers virus bonus

5370537724001

French President Emmanuel Macron says home caregivers who helped the elderly and people with disabilities during the pandemic will receive a bonus of up to 1000 euros ($A1647) by the end of the year.

During a visit to the French southern city of Toulon on Tuesday, Macron paid tribute to about 320,000 caregivers who provided essential at-home services to 1.1 million people in the country.