World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi will contest election

By AAP Newswire

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi will contest the November election. - AAP

1 of 1

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has formally declared her intention to seek a second term in an election in November that is seen as a test of the Southeast Asian nation's tentative democratic reforms.

After decades of military rule, Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for campaigning for democracy, took the reins in 2016 after an electoral landslide, but has been forced to share power with the generals.

Her international reputation slumped over Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya Muslims but she remains popular at home, where her image is undented by accusations of complicity in atrocities against the minority.

On Tuesday, Suu Kyi, 75, waved to a crowd of around 50 supporters on the outskirts of the former capital Yangon to submit an application to run as a candidate.

Some of her supporters wore red-coloured face masks denoting their backing for her National League for Democracy (NLD) party and shouted: "Mother Suu, be healthy."

In 2017, a military-led crackdown in Myanmar resulted in more than 730,000 Rohingya fleeing across the border to Bangladesh, where they took shelter in refugee camps.

UN investigators concluded that the military campaign had been executed with "genocidal intent".

In January, Suu Kyi admitted that war crimes may have been committed against Rohingya, but denied genocide, saying refugees had exaggerated the extent of abuses against them

Mainly-Muslim Gambia had filed a suit in November at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) accusing Myanmar of "ongoing genocide" against the Rohingya. Myanmar has filed a report on its adherence to measures to protect Rohingya, but details of the document have not been published.

On the domestic front, Suu Kyi's adminstration has had faltering peace talks with ethnic armed groups in various parts of the country, while a struggling economy faces new pressure from the cororavirus pandemic.

The Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), which is dominated by the military and retired civil servants, will be the NLD's main opponent.

Latest articles

News

Moira among shires leading Victorian unemployment

The Shepparton region – which includes Moira Shire, City of Greater Shepparton and Campaspe Shire – has suffered the biggest drop in employment in rural and regional Victoria, according to the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics dat...

Jessica Ball
News

Rock treasure hunt discovered in Katamatite

With COVID-19 causing events to be cancelled across Moira Shire, many locals are running out of ideas to entertain themselves and their families. But never fear, because here is an idea for you. Sparked from several Facebook pages, it involves...

Morgan Dyer
News

Police investigate damage to fence

Incident under investigation Police officers are investigating the circumstances in which a vehicle collided with a fence on the corner of Campbell Rd and Clive Puls Crt, Cobram, on July 28, about 6.15 pm. The incident caused significant...

Cobram Courier

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire