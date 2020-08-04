Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in US

Hurricane Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane touched down just after 11pm on Monday with maximum sustained winds of 136 km/h.

The US National Hurricane Center warned oceanside home dwellers to brace for storm surge up to 1.5m and up to 20cm of rain in spots, as Isaias moved up the coast. The Carolinas weren't the only states at risk.

The centre also warned of possible tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday night and early Tuesday, and from eastern Virginia to southern New England later Tuesday.

The storm was centred about 65km east northeast of Myrtle Beach. It was moving north northeast at 35km/h. The Hurricane Center said it expected the storm to make landfall early on Tuesday near southern North Carolina.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean and roughed up the Bahamas but remained at sea as it brushed past Florida over the weekend, providing some welcome relief to emergency managers who had to accommodate mask-wearing evacuees in storm shelters.

President Donald Trump on Monday described Isaias as "very serious."

"Storm surge and inland flooding are possible and everyone needs to remain vigilant until it passes," Trump said.

Authorities in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ordered swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents. By nightfall, power began to flicker at beachfront hotels as Isaias crossed the last bit of warm water on its path toward the US mainland.

Oceanfront streets throughout the area flooded as the sea ended up nearly three metres above low tide.

Up the coast in southern North Carolina, high winds from Isaias' inner core knocked down trees and power lines, blocking roads. No major damage was initially reported.

Shops and restaurants appeared quieter than usual for a summertime Monday in North Myrtle Beach, but locals blamed COVID-19 more than Isaias. No businesses were boarding up their windows, although some moved outside furniture inside.

Officials in frequently flooded Charleston, South Carolina, handed out sandbags and opened parking garages so residents on the low-lying peninsula could stow their cars above ground. Forecasters had warned earlier of possible major flooding, but the storm passed faster than expected and only about a dozen streets were flooded.

Since forming last week, Isaias has been buffeted by competing forces both trying to kill and strengthen it, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

"Of all the places it could be, it found the warmest water it could," which fuels storm development, McNoldy said.

"And yet it is struggling."

That's because dry air kept working its way into the storm at low and mid-levels, which chokes storms.

Isaias' passage near Florida over the weekend was particularly unwelcome to authorities already dealing with surging coronavirus caseloads.

The storm brought heavy rain and flooding to the state, forcing authorities to close outdoor virus testing sights, as well as beaches and parks. Officials lashed signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away.

About 150 people had to keep masks on while sheltering in Palm Beach County, which had a voluntary evacuation order for people living in homes that can't withstand dangerous winds, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda.