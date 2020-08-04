World

Mosques terrorist costing NZ millions

By AAP Newswire

NEW ZEALAND TRIALS MOSQUE SHOOTING - AAP

1 of 1

Jacinda Ardern isn't ruling out the possibility the convicted Christchurch mosques terrorist may serve his time in Australia, but says New Zealand must make sure "justice is done here first".

Freshly released Cabinet papers have revealed the high cost of housing the Australian man who shot and killed 51 New Zealanders in the country's worst mass shooting on March 15 last year.

A total of $NZ3.59 million ($A3.33 million) has been approved for the first two years of Brenton Tarrant's stay at Auckland's Paremoremo Prison.

Additionally, $NZ790,000 ($A733,000) has been set aside this year for screening incoming and outgoing mail for high-risk inmates.

That measure has been directly attributed to an unfortunate incident last year when one of Tarrant's letters - reportedly sent to a contact in Russia - was posted on a notorious forum online.

Ms Ardern said the bill to house the Grafton-raised terrorist was unfortunately necessary.

"It is a high cost case," she said.

"Obviously we've already seen what happens if we don't monitor closely, for instance, the correspondence that that individual is is engaging in, and of course some of the other precautions we need to put around the terrorist."

Tarrant, who reversed his plea of not guilty earlier this year, is expected to be receive life imprisonment when the High Court meets in Christchurch to consider his sentencing next month.

Australia and New Zealand are close allies but are bitterly split on the issue of deportations across the Tasman.

The Australian government has deported thousands of people with Kiwi passports to New Zealand since 2014, including many people who have little connection to Aotearoa.

Ms Ardern has ruled out a tit-for-tat deportation of Tarrant but of a possible negotiated move to Australia, she said she'd "never taken that off the table".

"We do need to make sure that justice is done here first," she said.

"(Australia) tends to (deport Kiwis) at the end of their sentence as opposed to at the beginning.

"Usually it's the case that someone will see the sentence in the country in which they are sentenced."

While the sentencing comes right in the middle of a national election, New Zealand's biggest political parties have maintained a stately pact on the matter.

Opposition leader Judith Collins, who was Corrections Minister under ex-PM John Key, defended the multi-million dollar price tag to house Tarrant.

"It's a real temptation for people to say 'Send him back to Australia before he's served a sentence'," she said.

"I'd say to (those people) 'there are around about ... 900 New Zealanders in Australian jails. Would you like us to have all those back?

"He committed his evil crime here. I think he needs to have his sentence here, even though it costs us a lot of money. It's the rule of law."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton businesses face ruin in second COVID-19 shutdowns

Shepparton’s leaders fear business will suffer long-term financial ruin as the region faces a second round of stage three COVID-19 restrictions from 11.59 pm Wednesday. But there are safety nets available — businesses in regional...

Madi Chwasta
News

Furphy Award Youth Poetry winner

On July 25, winners of the revamped 2020 Furphy Literary Awards were announced after more than 1000 entries were received from across Australia and overseas. Over the next few weeks, The News will publish the winners in the youth and junior short...

John Lewis
News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire