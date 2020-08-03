Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies at 83

5370537724001

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83, his political party says.

Hume, who is credited with kick-starting peace negotiations in the British region, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 with Northern Ireland's then first minister, David Trimble of the Protestant Ulster Unionist Party.