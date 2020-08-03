World

Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies at 83

By AAP Newswire

Nobel peace laureate John Hume has died aged 83. - AAP

1 of 1

John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83, his political party says.

Hume, who is credited with kick-starting peace negotiations in the British region, shared the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 with Northern Ireland's then first minister, David Trimble of the Protestant Ulster Unionist Party.

Hume died in a care home in his native Londonderry in the early hours of Monday morning, his family said in a statement.

"The death of John Hume represents the loss of 20th century Ireland's most significant and consequential political figure," Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader Colum Eastwood said in a statement.

"This is an historic moment on this island but most of all it is a moment of deep, deep sadness."

Hume, a moderate nationalist and civil rights campaigner, held pioneering talks with Gerry Adams, who was at the time the leader of the Sinn Fein party that was then the political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

The talks helped pave the way for a joint initiative by the British and Irish governments in 1993.

That spawned a peace process and an IRA truce in 1994 and talks that produced the watershed Good Friday accord.

"All of us, should bow our heads in respect & thanks. What an extraordinary man, peacemaker, politician, leader, civil rights campaigner, family man, Derryman, inspiration," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said in a statement.

Latest articles

News

All aboard the mooving train

Train travellers to Melbourne will now be greeted by Family at Shepparton Railway Station. The aptly named Moooving Art cow painted by artist Ross Morgan is the newest addition to the recently completed waiting room. It’s the third Moooving Art cow...

James Bennett
News

Fast rail from Melbourne to Shepparton hopeful

More than a dozen regional councils met on Monday to discuss a fast rail project connecting Melbourne with regional centres such as Shepparton. The news comes after a recent report showed the rail project would would unlock more jobs and stimulate...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Merrigum mask-making family raises money for rare disorder

In just 48 hours, a Merrigum family has turned more than 2 km of cotton thread and 40 m of material into 300 masks to raise money and awareness for a debilitating medical condition. It’s a condition so rare there are no Australian...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

US astronauts pack up for rare splashdown

SpaceX and NASA plan to bring two astronauts back on Sunday afternoon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

AAP Newswire
World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire