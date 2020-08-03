World

Islamic State attacks Afghan prison

An Islamic State group attack on a prison in eastern Afghanistan holding hundreds of its members continues to rage, with at least 21 people killed in fighting overnight, a local official says.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, said on Monday that the dead included prisoners.

Another 42 people had been wounded in the gun battle that began on Sunday night, said Zahir Adil, spokesman for the provincial health department. He expected the toll to rise.

A suicide car bombing initially targeted the entrance gate of the prison in Jalalabad, Nangarhar's provincial capital some 115km east of the capital, Kabul. Islamic State militants then opened fire on Afghan security forces guarding the facility.

The Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan, known as IS in Khorasan province, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The motive of the attack wasn't immediately clear. However, some prisoners have escaped during the fighting, said another provincial official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to journalists.

The prison houses about 1500 inmates, of which several hundred are believed to belong to the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan.

The attack comes a day after the Afghan intelligence agency said a senior Islamic State group commander was killed by Afghan special forces near Jalalabad.

The Taliban's political spokesman, Suhail Shaheen, told The Associated Press that his group was not involved in the Jalalabad attack.

The US struck a peace deal with the Taliban in February. A second, crucial round of negotiations between the Taliban and the political leadership in Kabul has yet to start. Still, Washington and NATO already have begun withdrawing troops in line with the deal.

