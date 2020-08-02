World

TikTok to Trump: We’re not going anywhere

By AAP Newswire

Trump - AAP

The general manager of TikTok in the United States says Chinese-owned video app is not going anywhere after Donald Trump said he would soon ban it.

In a video posted on Twitter, Vanessa Pappas thanked the millions of Americans who use the app every day.

"We're not planning on going anywhere," Pappas said.

"TikTok is a home for creators and artists to express themselves, their ideas and connect with people across different backgrounds. And we are so proud of all the various communities that call TikTok their home."

President Donald Trump announced on Friday on Air Force One his intention to ban TikTok, which Washington suspicious of for national security reasons.

Trump said he could use emergency powers or an executive order as soon as this weekend to bar its operation in the country.

In her message, Pappas said the company was proud of the 1500 employees they have in the US and that they will create another 10,000 jobs over the next three years.

"We appreciate the support, we are here for the long run", she added.

The American Civil Liberties Association on Twitter said that "banning an app like TikTok, which millions of Americans use to communicate with each other, is a danger to free expression and technologically impractical".

Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the Trump government was considering banning the app, citing security concerns.

Based in Beijing, TikTok is used to create short videos for sharing. The app has achieved great success, especially among young people, but at the same time has raised concerns in the US about the security of user data and its alleged links to the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok has reiterated that its US user data is stored in the US.

