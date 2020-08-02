India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases, Japan has recorded more than 1500 for a second day and Florida is bracing for a hurricane threatening to hamper anti-disease efforts.

India's 54,735 cases announced on Sunday were down from the previous day's record 57,118 but raised the country's total to 1.75 million, with July accounting for more than 1.1 million of those cases.

Major cities New Delhi and Mumbai might have passed their peaks, government expert Randeep Guleria said. Subways, cinemas and other public facilities are closed until August 31.

Japan's government said all but five of its 1540 new cases were transmitted domestically. The daily total was close to Friday's record of 1579.

With the spike most afflicting people in their 20s and 30s, it's feared young people are letting their guard down.

The governor of Tokyo, which has about one-third of the new infections, is considering an emergency declaration.

Also on Sunday, China and South Korea reported more infections but spikes in both appeared to be tailing off.

China had 49 new confirmed cases, up from the previous day's 45 and 30 of them in northwestern Xinjiang where authorities are trying to contain an outbreak focused on regional capital, Urumqi.

South Korea reported 30 new cases but said only eight were acquired in the country.

The government warned earlier case numbers would rise as residents returned from the Middle East and other places with outbreaks.

Governments worldwide have reported 685,000 deaths and 17.85 million cases, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the world's biggest number of cases at 4.6 million, or one-quarter of the total, and 154,361 deaths.

Florida reported 179 deaths, raising the state's total to more than 7000, as Hurricane Isaias headed for its heavily-populated coast.

Beaches, parks and virus testing sites wre closed.

The governor warned residents to expect power outages and said they should have a week's supply of water and food as officials wrestled with how to prepare storm shelters while enforcing social distancing.

The storm was expected to be near the Florida coast early Sunday.

The death toll in Latin America passed 200,000 on Saturday night, underlining the region's status as one of the global epicentres, with Brazil and Mexico accounting for around 70 per cent of its death toll.

Brazil reported a daily record 1595 deaths earlier in the week and registered another 1088 on Saturday.

Mexico recorded 784 fatalities and for the first time logged more than 9000 new infections.

Other countries in Latin America are also battling to hold the virus at bay, and the region breached the 200,000 mark after Peru registered another 191 fatalities.

On Saturday, South Africa reported 10,107 new cases, raising its total to 503,290.

That put the country fifth behind the US, Brazil, Russia and India in total cases, though its population of 58 million is much smaller than theirs.

In Europe, the number of new cases reported in Italy dipped below 300 for the first time.

