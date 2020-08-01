World

James Murdoch exits News Corp board

By AAP Newswire

James Murdoch, former chief executive of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch, has resigned from the News Corp board of directors because of "disagreements over certain editorial content" published by the company's news outlets.

"My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company's news outlets and certain other strategic decisions," his brief resignation letter reads.

News Corp's brands include Australian publications the Australian, the Daily Telegraph, the Sunday Telegraph, and US publishers such as Dow Jones, which includes the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post.

It also owns The Sun, The Times and The Sunday Times in the UK.

His father, the elder Murdoch, has been executive chairman of News Corp since 2013 after the company was separated from 21st Century Fox, and is the chairman of Fox Corp, which operates Fox News, Fox Sports, Fox Entertainment and Fox television stations.

James' brother Lachlan Murdoch is the executive chairman and CEO of Fox Corp.

Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement: "We're grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Both remain on the News Corp board, which is now left with 10 directors.

James is known as the more liberal Murdoch brother.

He once told Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones that he does not watch Fox News, and has called opinion programming on US cable news not "terribly helpful".

In January, he and his wife, through a spokesperson, said they were disappointed with the denial of the link to climate change in coverage of Australia's bushfires in News Corp-owned papers.

More than 280 Wall Street Journal journalists and other staffers also recently sent a letter to the paper's publisher criticising the Opinion section, saying it published inaccuracies and undermined the paper with readers and sources.

James and Lachlan had shared power at 21st Century Fox, but the sale of much of the Fox entertainment business to Disney in 2019 saw James depart as CEO.

Latest articles

Sport

Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

Seymour’s Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netball players in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off. McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Vale Peter Ilsley

Peter Ilsley never had the biggest stable in Seymour, but it did not stop him often being in charge of the region’s signature horse. There is no better example of that than Bar Landy. Modestly-bred, by Aurilandy out of the Kazakstaan mare...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO - Australian E-Racing Organisation - which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has seen its men’s...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire