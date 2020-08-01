Court stays release of Maxwell deposition

5370537724001

A US appeals court has temporarily delayed the release of a 2016 deposition about Ghislaine Maxwell's sex life, after she argued it could destroy her ability to get a fair trial against criminal charges she aided the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of girls.

The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals issued the order after a series of last-ditch scrambles by Maxwell to keep potentially embarrassing information, which her lawyer said could make it "difficult if not impossible" to find an impartial jury, out of the public eye.