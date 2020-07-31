World

HK leader to announce delay to election

By AAP Newswire

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam - AAP

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is set to announce the delay of a legislative election due to coronavirus risks, according to a Cable TV report, dealing a blow to the hopes of the pro-democracy opposition in the Chinese ruled city.

The city is set to vote on September 6, with the opposition hoping to win a historic majority widespread resentment of Beijing's imposition of a new security law widely criticised by Western countries as eroding citizens' rights.

Having scored an overwhelming win in lower-level district council elections last year, the opposition was banking on keeping up the momentum gathered since anti-government protests erupted a year ago.

Hong Kong's local Cable TV news channel said Lam would announce the delay in a news conference at 1800 on Friday (2000 AEST).

Since the imposition of the security law on June 30 to punish what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, the crackdown on opposition forces has intensified.

Twelve opposition candidates, including young activist Joshua Wong but also more moderate, old-guard voices, have been disqualified from contesting the election. More candidates are expected to be barred in coming days.

The reasons cited by the pro-Beijing city government for their disqualification included what authorities perceive as subversive intentions, opposition to the new national security law, and a campaign to obtain a majority that can block legislation.

The government denies political censorship or suppression of the right to run for the legislature, where only half of the seats are directly elected, while the other half is stacked with pro-Beijing figures.

Critics say the new law crushes rights and freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997, while supporters say it will restore stability after a year of often-violent anti-establishment protests.

Hong Kong has reported more than 3000 coronavirus cases since January. The government has restricted group gatherings to two people to fight the spread.

