Activist Joshua Wong barred from HK poll

Activist Joshua Wong barred from HK pollBy AAP Newswire
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature are "invalid and ridiculous."
Wong said in a statement on Friday that Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".
On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, including Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.