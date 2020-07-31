World

Activist Joshua Wong barred from HK poll

By AAP Newswire

Joshua Wong says his exclusion from the Hong Kong election is invalid. - AAP

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong says the reasons for disqualifying him from running in elections for the legislature are "invalid and ridiculous."

Wong said in a statement on Friday that Hong Kong's new national security was a "legal weapon used against dissidents".

On Thursday, Hong Kong disqualified a dozen pro-democracy candidates from running in a key election, including Wong, citing reasons including collusion with foreign forces and opposition to the new China-imposed national security laws.

