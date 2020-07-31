World

British PM halts COVID lockdown unwind

By AAP Newswire

A woman wearing a face mask walks through Manchester - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed a planned easing of the coronavirus lockdown in England after a rise in infections amplified fears of a second deadly COVID-19 surge.

Just hours after Britain imposed tougher measures on swathes of northern England, Johnson announced that casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks would remain shut while wedding receptions would have to be cancelled.

"We're now seeing a warning light on the dashboard," Johnson told reporters at an online news conference from Downing Street on Friday when asked about a second surge in the virus which has killed more than 55,000 people in the United Kingdom.

"Our assessment is that we should now squeeze that brake pedal in order to keep the virus under control."

The abrupt halt to the unwind and the imposition of stricter restrictions on more than four million people were the biggest reversal to date in Britain's path out of lockdown.

As the world grapples with the grim realisation that it could be facing a second wave, Johnson said the virus was gathering pace in Asia and Latin America while continental Europe was struggling to keep it under control.

The virus, which first emerged in China, has already killed at least 670,000 people and shunted swathes of the global economy towards collapse.

UK scientists are no longer confident that the reproduction number of the coronavirus in England is below 1, the government said on Friday, while a survey showed infections were on the rise for the first time since May.

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty, speaking alongside Johnson, said the government had probably reached the limits of reopening the economy and society without creating a rising number of infections.

"We all know that what we have to try and do is to get to the absolute edge of what we can do in terms of opening up society and the economy without getting to the point where the virus starts to take off again," he said.

"We have probably reached near the limits, or the limits, of what we can do in terms of opening up society."

Latest articles

Rugby

Sharks bite late to beat Broncos in NRL

A late Cronulla comeback has inflicted more NRL pain on Brisbane with the Sharks securing a 36-26 win at Suncorp Stadium.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Rebels see off Western Force in Super Time

A try by No.8 Isi Naisarani in Super Time has broken Western Force hearts, with the teams locked at 20-20 after regular time in their Super AU clash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Maguire fuming as Wests Tigers stunned

Coach Michael Maguire has blasted the Wests Tigers’ display as unacceptable after their 26-20 loss to the Warriors scuppered a return to the NRL’s top eight.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Latest on worldwide spread of coronavirus

The latest facts and figures on the coronavirus pandemic around the globe, as at 2130 AEST Wednesday July 29.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire