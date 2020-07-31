World

Trump backtracks on call to delay election

By AAP Newswire

Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 US presidential election, President Donald Trump says he does not want to postpone the vote but remains concerned that millions of mail-in ballots will cause problems.

"I want an election and a result, much, much more than you," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

"I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing, and the election doesn't mean anything."

Trump cited recent media reports about potential problems with mail-in ballots arriving late and said it could take weeks, months or even years to sort it out.

"Do I want to see a date change? No, but I don't want to see a crooked election," he said.

