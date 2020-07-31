World

NASA’s Mars rover launches successfully

By AAP Newswire

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket being launched - AAP

1 of 1

NASA's Mars rover Perseverance has blasted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral on a $US2.4 billion ($A3.4 billion) mission to search for traces of potential past life on the planet.

The next-generation robotic rover - a car-sized, six-wheeled vehicle carrying seven scientific instruments - is also scheduled to deploy a mini-helicopter on Mars and try out equipment for future human missions there.

Its arrival at Mars is planned for February 18 at the site of an ancient river delta.

It soared into the sky from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida at 7.50am local time on Thursday under clear, sunny and warm conditions, carried by an Atlas 5 rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance.

The launch took place after the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) facility in Pasadena, California, where its mission engineers were located, was rattled by an earthquake.

"The spacecraft is in good health and on its way to Mars," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

JPL mission controllers established their first communication signal with the spacecraft some 90 minutes after lift-off, prompting applause and cheers in the California control room.

This marked NASA's ninth journey to the Martian surface.

"It's really kind of a key of a whole bunch of new research that we're doing that is focused on the question ... is there life out there?" the space agency's science division chief Thomas Zurbuchen said on a NASA live stream after the launch.

Jet Propulsion Laboratory Director Mike Watkins joked about the California quake, saying it was "just the Earth being excited about going to Mars".

"It was a very minor event," he said.

"Everything's fine, and we're on our way to Mars."

Perseverance is due to land at the base of a 250m-deep crater called Jezero, site of a former lake and water system from 3.5 billion years ago that scientists suspect could bear evidence of potential past microbial life.

Scientists have long debated whether Mars - once a much more hospitable place than it is today - ever harboured life.

Water is considered a key ingredient for life, and Mars billions of years ago had lots of it on the surface before the planet became a harsh and desolate outpost.

This was the third launch from Earth to Mars this month, following probes sent by the United Arab Emirates and China.

US Vice President Mike Pence wrote on Twitter: "Today is a great day for American leadership in space!"

On board Perseverance is a 1.8kg autonomous helicopter named Ingenuity, which is due to test powered flight on Mars.

The thin Martian atmosphere - 99 per cent less dense than Earth's - poses a challenge to Ingenuity, which was designed to be light, with rotor blades that are larger and spin more quickly than what would be needed for a helicopter of its mass on Earth.

Since NASA's first Mars rover Sojourner landed in 1997, the agency has sent two others, Spirit and Opportunity.

Latest articles

The Boss's Dog

You can never trust a cat

Well, the cat’s out of the bag now, well and truly. Anyone who knows cats like I do knows they had to be virus-vectors, so I’m not surprised. The only surprising thing is that it took the world so long to find out. It’s a Siamese...

Shepparton News
The Boss's Dog

You can never trust a cat.

Well, the cat’s out of the bag now, well and truly. Anyone who knows cats like I do knows that cats had to be virus-vectors, so I’m not surprised. The only surprising thing is that it took the world so long to find out. It’s a Siamese cat too...

The General

The Boss's Dog

Happier news from Moss Bottom Farm

There’s been a change in The Boss during this COVID thing – not all of it good. He’s paid more attention to my behaviour, which is a bad thing. I don’t do scrutiny well and I’ve been used to a life where I see him early and late and not...

The General

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire
World

Person shot dead in BLM protest in Texas

A person has been shot dead during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin in the southern US state of Texas.

AAP Newswire