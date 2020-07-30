World

Police end garden search for Maddie clues

By AAP Newswire

GERMANY BRITAIN CRIME MADDIE - AAP

1 of 1

German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal have ended their search of a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover, northern Germany.

The investigators left on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor's office said.

She didn't give any further details on the specific motive for the search or whether police found anything related to their investigation.

Police started started searching the garden on Monday, but prosecutors only said that the activities on the site were connected to their investigation.

Madeleine was three at the time of her 2007 disappearance from an apartment while her family vacationed in the seaside town of Praia da Luz in Portugal's Algarve region.

German authorities said last month they had identified a 43-year-old German citizen as a suspect in the case and are investigating him on suspicion of murder.

The suspect, who is currently in prison in Germany, spent many years in Portugal, including in Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine's disappearance, and has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls," authorities have said.

They have not released the suspect's name, but he has been widely identified by German media as Christian B.

He was last registered living in Germany in the city of Braunschweig, which is about 70km from Hannover.

Between 2013 and 2015, the suspect spent time in both Portugal and Germany. He ran a kiosk in Braunschweig and also lived in Hannover for several years.

At the garden plot, investigators chopped off trees, shovelled away the ground, searched the premises with a sniffer dog and removed parts of the foundation of a former cabin from the ground that once stood there, dpa reported

A man on a neighbouring plot told the news agency that the garden had not been used for the past two years.

Latest articles

Sport

Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

Seymour’s Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netball players in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off. McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Vale Peter Ilsley

Peter Ilsley never had the biggest stable in Seymour, but it did not stop him often being in charge of the region’s signature horse. There is no better example of that than Bar Landy. Modestly-bred, by Aurilandy out of the Kazakstaan mare...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO - Australian E-Racing Organisation - which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has seen its men’s...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Malaysia’s ex-PM to serve 12 years in jail

After being found guilty on seven corruption charges, former Malaysian leader Najib Razak will serve concurrent sentences in jail.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will respond to mission closure

China’s foreign ministry has described the order to close its consulate in Houston as “tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US”.

AAP Newswire
World

Hurricane Hanna pummels Texas coast

Hurricane Hanna has struck along the Texas coast, downing power lines, toppling part of the US-Mexico border wall and bringing torrential rains to the area.

AAP Newswire