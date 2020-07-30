Ardern’s Labour still cruising in NZ: poll

World

A second public poll in a week has Jacinda Ardern's Labour party on track to govern alone after New Zealand's election on September 19.

The 1News-Colmar Brunton poll unveiled on Thursday night has Labour on 53 per cent, well ahead of opposition National's 32 per cent result under new leader Judith Collins.

Minor parties the Greens (five per cent) and libertarians ACT (five per cent) would return to parliament if the results were replicated on polling day - but not New Zealand First, the party of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters - which bottomed out on just two per cent.

