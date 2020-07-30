World

German police end McCann case garden dig

By AAP Newswire

Police at garden plot in Hannover, northern Germany - AAP

German police in the outskirts of the northern city of Hanover have ended their search of a garden allotment used by the main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

The operation that began on Tuesday was part of a murder investigation involving a 43-year-old German suspect, prosecutors said, without revealing what they were looking for.

A drone and mini-excavator were used while several investigators were seen combing through the dirt with shovels and rakes.

On Wednesday evening the privacy screens that had been erected around the site came down and a police officer said the search had ended.

It was not known if anything of interest was found.

The suspect, currently in custody for a drug dealing offence in Kiel, northern Germany, is suspected of having kidnapped Madeleine, then 3, from the Portuguese seaside resort of Praia da Luz in 2007.

German investigators have said they believe the child is dead but have not given their reasoning.

Federal criminal investigators have been looking into the German suspect on the basis of witness reports since 2013 but were until recently unable to gather a case against him.

The man is thought to have spent time living in the Algarve region of southern Portugal between 1995 and 2007.

In late 2019, the German suspect was sentenced to seven years in prison for aggravated rape following a 2005 attack on a US woman, who was aged 72 at the time.

The judgement is pending appeal.

The man also has a criminal record for child abuse.

