Zimbabwe to pay white farmers $US3.5bn

Zimbabwe's government has signed an agreement to pay $US3.5 billion ($A4.9 billion) in compensation to white farmers whose land was expropriated during the long tenure of late former president Robert Mugabe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the decision had been taken in line with the constitution in order to compensate the white farmers for "improvements" they made to the land - such as dams and others constructions - before being displaced.