Four HK youths held under new security law

Hong Kong police have made their first major arrests under a new national security law, detaining four young people on suspicion of inciting secession.

Three males and one female, aged 16 to 21, were arrested at three locations, a police official said at an 11pm news conference.

All are believed to be students.

Police said the group had made comments on social media since the law took effect that urged independence for Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

"They say they want to establish a Hong Kong republic, and that they will unreservedly fight for it," said Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of a newly formed unit to enforce the security law.

"They also said they want to unite all pro-independence groups in Hong Kong for this purpose."

The law, which took effect late on June 30, was imposed on Hong Kong by the central government in Beijing and has raised fears that the city's autonomy and freedoms are being taken away.

Hong Kong was promised its own governing and legal system until 2047, or 50 years after the former British colony was returned to China in 1997.

China says that issues such as separatism concern national security and as such fall under its purview.

Police did not identify the suspects or their organisation but a group called Studentlocalism said on Twitter and Facebook that its former leader, Tony Chung, had been arrested at 8:50pm for allegedly inciting secession.

The group announced it was disbanding before the law took effect but has maintained an online presence through what it calls a US division.