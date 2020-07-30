Appeal heard on Leifer’s mental fitness

5370537724001

An appeal by accused child sex offender Malka Leifer's lawyers has been heard in the Supreme Court of Israel regarding her mental capacity to face justice. The hearing, now at number 70 in a near decade-long legal saga, follows a District Court decision made earlier this month which deemed Leifer fit to face an extradition trial. The extradition hearing commenced last week in Jerusalem, with the decision to be announced in September. Minutes into the appeal hearing on Wednesday, Leifer's four-lawyer defence team asked for a closed court, which the judges granted. The three-member panel of judges also dismissed Leifer who had presented herself via video link from jail. Leifer's defence didn't present any new evidence in order to argue their case that Leifer shouldn't face an extradition hearing, and the judges appeared skeptical of any arguments they made. The head judge, Yitzhak Amit, went so far as to say: "Some of the things that have happened with this case have never happened since the establishment of the State of Israel". The judges have questioned why they shouldn't just send Leifer to Australia and let the local authorities deal with the case. They further emphasised that the defence are not focusing on the full picture,

particularly that the District Court already made its decision that a new psychiatric panel needed to be formed to make a final decision on Leifer's mental fitness.